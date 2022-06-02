Flaherty (shoulder) is expected to report to Double-A Springfield next week to start a rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander has pitched against live hitters multiple times over the past week, and he's now poised to begin a rehab assignment. Flaherty threw about 40-to-50 pitches in his last session and should continue ramping up his workload from there. Given he's been sidelined for the first two months of the season with a right shoulder injury, the 26-year-old will likely require multiple starts in the minors before making his 2022 debut for St. Louis.