Flaherty (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and he will be allowed to throw all of his pitches, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
This will be his first bullpen session since being shut down in march and it's noteworthy that he won't just be limited to fastballs. Flaherty will likely have several more such sessions, possibly throwing live batting practice, before a rehab assignment would be on the table.
