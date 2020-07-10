Flaherty allowed one run on two hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two in Thursday night's intrasquad game at Busch Stadium, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The staff ace threw 43 pitches overall, and he got out of a particularly tight jam in the third after loading the bases with a walk to Justin Williams and back-to-back singles from Edmundo Sosa and Dexter Fowler. Flaherty ultimately only allowed one run on an RBI fielder's choice by Tommy Edman and was able to get in a solid amount of work, lending credence to the notion he could be ready for at least a five-inning workload in a July 24 Opening Day start against the Pirates.