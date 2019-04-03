Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Start pushed back
Flaherty's scheduled start Thursday against the Padres has been postponed to Friday due to inclement weather, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Both teams had a scheduled off day Friday, so Thursday's series opener will simply be pushed back by 24 hours. While nothing is confirmed, the Cardinals figure to push their rotation back by a day, leaving Flaherty to take the ball for Friday's series opener. In his only start so far this season, the 23-year-old allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four in 4.1 innings against the Brewers.
