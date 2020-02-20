Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Starting Grapefruit League opener
Flaherty will start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Mets and likely work two innings or up to 30 pitches, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander unsurprisingly will get the call after finishing the 2019 season in dominant fashion, generating an 0.91 ERA over 15 post-All-Star-break starts. Flaherty is also the likely Opening Day starter against the Reds on March 26, although manager Mike Shildt wouldn't confirm as much when asked Wednesday.
