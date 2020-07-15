Manager Mike Shildt announced Flaherty as his Opening Day starter for the July 24 opener against the Pirates, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

The 24-year-old will unsurprisingly remain the Cardinals' top option for Opening Day despite the multi-month shutdown. Flaherty flashed his ace potential in 2019 with a 2.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 231:55 K:BB over 196.1 innings, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting thanks to a dominant second half (0.91 ERA and .142 BAA).