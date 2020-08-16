Flaherty will start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals are the "road" team for the first game and the "home" team for the second game. This will line Flaherty up for a two-start week the following week.
