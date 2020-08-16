Flaherty, who's slated to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, threw a bullpen session Friday and will throw another early in the week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's first and most recent game action came Opening Day, July 24 against the Pirates, so Flaherty has undoubtedly been challenged to keep his arm calibrated correctly. The bullpen sessions are naturally one of the most important vehicles to accomplish that, and manager Mike Shildt acknowledged Saturday it's a challenge to walk the fine line between injury risk to top players, dealing with ongoing absences and fielding the best team possible. "Clearly, there's games to be won and competitions to be had, but it won't come at an expense to someone's health," Shildt said. "But someone has to pitch the innings. We do have the extra pitcher for the doubleheader. And we'll just continue to communicate. We've talked extensively with our group about just that."