Flaherty (6-0) pitched seven scoreless innings on three hits and one walk while striking out six, earning the win Friday over the Rockies.

Flaherty contributed offensively and defensively to earn his MLB-leading sixth win Friday. The 25-year-old ace was lights-out, striking out six batters while allowing only four baserunners. In addition, he slammed his first career home run in the third inning off Austin Gomber. He carries a 2.83 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 3.82 K/BB in 41.1 innings. He will get another good matchup against an injury-riddled Brewers' offense on Thursday.