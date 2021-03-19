Flaherty, who's logged five innings of Grapefruit League action over two appearances, stretched out to 83 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been hittable in both instances he's taken the mound against opposing squads, giving up a total of five earned runs on six hits over those five frames. That trend continued Tuesday in the form of friendly fire, as Silver relays Flaherty gave up a pair of home runs to Paul Goldschmidt and one to Paul DeJong in the sim game. However, Flaherty did at least up his workload ahead of an Opening Day start versus the Reds.