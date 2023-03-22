Flaherty allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Nationals.

Flaherty put a bit too much traffic on the bases, which shortened his outing. He threw 57 of 90 pitches for strikes, which suggests that he's entering 2023 fully healthy and ready for a starter's workload after an injury-plagued 2022. The right-hander should get one more spring start before lining up to pitch in the opening series versus the Blue Jays.