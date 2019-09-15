Flaherty (10-8) took the loss Saturday against the Brewers despite striking out 10 batters in six innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks.

Flaherty reached a double-digit strikeout total for the second start in a row and the fourth time this season, but it didn't end up being quite the dominant performance that his fantasy owners had gotten used to lately. The three earned runs he allowed represent his highest total since July 2. Mike Moustakas did the bulk of the damage with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, while Eric Thames added an RBI grounder in the sixth for the go-ahead run. Flaherty will look to bounce back at Wrigley Field on Thursday.