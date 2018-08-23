Flaherty allowed one run on one hit -- a solo homer -- over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He struck out 10 and walked two.

Flaherty was absolutely dominant for most of the night, inducing a whopping 25 swinging strikes on 101 pitches to reach double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season. The lone blemish came in the sixth inning when Joc Pederson smacked a long ball to break a scoreless tie. Flaherty now has a 2.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 144:41 K:BB in 115.1 innings, and at 22 years old, is looking like the new ace in St. Louis. Up next is a home start against the Pirates.