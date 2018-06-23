Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 13 in no-decision
Flaherty struck out 13 and walked two in a no-decision Friday against the Brewers, giving up one run on one hit in seven innings.
Flaherty had a no-hitter going through 6.1 innings before giving up a solo home run to Jesus Aguilar to tie the game at 1-1. This was the second time this season that Flaherty has recorded 13 strikeouts in a start, and he now has an excellent 68:16 K:BB in 57.2 innings. The 22-year-old has four quality starts (out of 10 starts) this season and is holding opponents to a .201 batting average. He will next take on the Indians in a start at home.
