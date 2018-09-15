Flaherty (8-7) suffered the loss Friday against the Dodgers, allowing one earned run, four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

Flaherty pitched well enough to earn the victory Friday, but he just didn't get any run support from the Cardinals' offense. His only blemish was a solo home run off the bat of Yasiel Puig in the second inning. The young righty continues to put together an impressive season, and he hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start since July 31. He'll carry an impressive 2.86 ERA into his next scheduled start, which is planned for Wednesday against the Braves.