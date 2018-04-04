Flaherty struck out nine, walked one and gave up one earned run on six hits over five innings on Tuesday but didn't factor into the decision as the Cardinals fell 5-4 to the Brewers.

Flaherty was called up from Triple-A Memphis before the start of the season with Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list and was in line to get the win on Tuesday until the Cardinals' bullpen gave up a 4-1 lead late. Any fantasy value here would hinge on him getting a permanent spot in St. Louis' rotation, which isn't a sure thing once Wainwright returns from his hamstring injury.