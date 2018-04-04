Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out nine
Flaherty struck out nine, walked one and gave up one earned run on six hits over five innings on Tuesday but didn't factor into the decision as the Cardinals fell 5-4 to the Brewers.
Flaherty was called up from Triple-A Memphis before the start of the season with Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list and was in line to get the win on Tuesday until the Cardinals' bullpen gave up a 4-1 lead late. Any fantasy value here would hinge on him getting a permanent spot in St. Louis' rotation, which isn't a sure thing once Wainwright returns from his hamstring injury.
