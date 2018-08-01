Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out seven in loss
Flaherty (4-6) allowed four runs on five hits in a loss Tuesday to the Rockies, striking out seven and walking two in 5.1 innings.
Flaherty has not made it out of the sixth inning in five consecutive starts and has regressed from month to month. Flaherty had a 2.22 ERA in four starts in May, a 3.29 ERA in five starts in June and has now posted a 4.71 ERA in six starts in July. The 22-year-old still has an excellent 111:32 K:BB in 90.1 innings this season, as well as a 1.13 WHIP and an outstanding .211 batting average against. His next start will be against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
