Flaherty (3-4) struck out seven and walked one in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.

Flaherty held the Diamondbacks to one run through four innings, but then gave up a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth to lose a 2-1 lead. Despite the loss Flaherty still holds an excellent 3.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with an 80:19 K:BB in 67.2 innings. He's gone winless in his last four starts and will look to even his record in his next start against the Giants in San Francisco.