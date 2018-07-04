Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out seven in loss
Flaherty (3-4) struck out seven and walked one in a loss to Arizona on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.
Flaherty held the Diamondbacks to one run through four innings, but then gave up a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt in the fifth to lose a 2-1 lead. Despite the loss Flaherty still holds an excellent 3.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with an 80:19 K:BB in 67.2 innings. He's gone winless in his last four starts and will look to even his record in his next start against the Giants in San Francisco.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Serves up two homers in third loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 13 in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sharp against Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out six in victory•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes second loss despite six strikeouts•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Allows three earned runs Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...