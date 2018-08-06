Flaherty (5-6) tossed six scoreless innings while earning the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Flaherty tossed 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and recorded eight groundball outs as he silenced the division rival. While he'd pitched well of late, the quality start was his first since June 22 and the win was just his second in the last 10 starts. Flaherty's gem brings his ERA to a sharp 3.27 for the season, to go along with a 1.10 WHIP and a 11.0 K/9. The impressive youngster will look to build on this strong performance next weekend in a favorable matchup with the Royals.