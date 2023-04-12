Flaherty did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings during a 7-4 win over the Rockies. He struck out six.

Flaherty allowed a leadoff homer to Jurickson Profar in the first, but he was able to lock in after that and recorded nine consecutive outs at one point. The right-hander surrendered an unearned run in the fourth due to a passed ball by Willson Contreras, but he was still in line for the win after getting pulled in the sixth with one out and runners on second and third. Zack Thompson got out of the jam, so no more runs were charged to Flaherty, who's had mixed results to start the campaign. Through three outings (15.1 innings), Flaherty has given up just three earned runs on nine hits, but he's walked 14 compared to just 13 strikeouts.