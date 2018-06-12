Flaherty (3-2) allowed one run on three hits and struck out six through 6.1 innings in a win Monday over the Padres.

Flaherty's only big mistake of the night was a solo home run by Cory Spangenberg in the second inning. He would allow two more hits that inning, but was on lockdown for the rest of the night, as he retired the next 14 hitters before walking Spangenberg in the top of the seventh to end his night with 98 pitches thrown (including 58 strikes, 14 swinging). His slider was the money pitch, as Flaherty used it to induce four outs in play and five swinging strikes on just 24 pitches. Flaherty will bring a 2.96 ERA into Sunday's outing against the Cubs.