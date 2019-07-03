Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Struggles through 4.2 innings
Flaherty did not factor into the decision against the Mariners on Tuesday, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out seven.
After giving up a pair of runs in the second inning, Flaherty appeared to settle down until a two-run home run by Omar Narvaez ended his evening with two outs in the fifth. He struggled with efficiency throughout the appearance, throwing 103 pitches and walking four batters. It was the second consecutive outing in which Flaherty failed to make it out of the fifth inning; he suffered a seven-run implosion against Oakland his last time out. After a strong rookie season, the 23-year-old has shown some regression in 2019, posting a 4.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 90 innings. He'll get the ball for the Cardinals in their final game of the first half in San Francisco on Sunday.
