Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Struggles to find plate against Tigers
Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings while striking out six.
The right-hander threw 57 of 92 pitches for strikes and also uncorked two wild pitches, foreshadowing the end of the game when Bud Norris threw another one to bring Victor Reyes home with the winning run in the ninth inning. Flaherty will carry a 2.92 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Dodgers.
