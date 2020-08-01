Flaherty won't make his scheduled start during Sunday's doubleheader at Milwaukee since the games were postponed due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old was originally set to take the mound in Friday's series opener, but the numerous positive tests produced by St. Louis ended up postponing the weekend series in its entirety. Flaherty will presumably receive the starting nod for the Cardinals' next game, which is currently scheduled for Monday at the Tigers.