Flaherty (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings against Milwaukee.

Flaherty wasn't fooling the Brewers, and permitted all five runs in the third inning highlighted by homers from Lorenzo Cain and Yasmani Grandal. The 23-year-old was removed with two outs in the third inning after 75 pitches. The poor outing inflates his ERA to 5.00 and his WHIP to 1.61 after four starts, and he'll look to rebound in a rematch with Milwaukee at home on Monday.