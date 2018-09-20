Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tagged for five runs in loss
Flaherty (8-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Braves, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out six.
Flaherty allowed just one hit through the first three innings before running into trouble. He allowed a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the fourth inning and was chased with two outs in the fifth inning after allowing three more runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch. It was a rare blowup for the rookie, who hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his past eight starts heading into Wednesday. Flaherty still owns a 3.08 ERA and 11.0 K/9 on the season (26 starts) and will look to bounce-back in his next outing, which will come at home against the Brewers.
