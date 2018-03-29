Flaherty (0-2) compiled four strikeouts and allowed an earned run on one hit over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's 1-0 exhibition loss to the Blue Jays.

Flaherty is slated open the season as the No. 5 starter with Adam Wainwright sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old right-hander offers plenty of upside, but the actual results at the big-league level have yet to catch up with his potential. Flaherty generated a 6.33 ERA over 21.2 innings with the Cardinals in 2017 and followed that up with a 4.60 ERA -- a number partly comprised of four home runs surrendered -- over 15.2 innings this spring.