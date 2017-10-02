Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss in season finale
Flaherty (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a losing effort against the Brewers on Sunday.
Flaherty stumbled out of the gates, allowing four runs in the first inning. He settled in and gave up just three hits over his final four frames, but the damage was already done. This was a disappointing way to end the season, especially considering the Brewers were resting some of their heavy hitters. Flaherty, 21, is an intriguing prospect to watch, but it looks like he still needs more seasoning in the minor leagues.
