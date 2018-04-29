Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss Saturday
Flaherty (0-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out two across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Pirates.
Flaherty's start was a mixed bag as he pitched better than his final line will indicate, with the biggest problem being that he lost his command and walked the last two batters he faced. Those runners were ultimately allowed to score and Flaherty's line was inflated as a result. However, this was by no means his best outing as he allowed a home run and relied on three double plays to get out of jams, so his line wasn't completely undeserved. It remains unclear whether Flaherty will have the opportunity to redeem himself, an answer that will likely be determined by Adam Wainwright's health.
