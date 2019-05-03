Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes loss to Cubs
Flaherty (3-2) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings against the Cubs.
Flaherty ran into trouble in a three-batter sequence in the third inning, walking Daniel Descalso and Kris Bryant before allowing a three-run homer to Anthony Rizzo. The 23-year-old then steadied but was removed after 5.2 innings and 110 pitches. Flaherty has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP along with a 45:10 K:BB, and he'll look to rebound in his next start Wednesday at home against the Phillies.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets win after seven shutout frames•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields three homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Sustains first loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Gets first win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Hurls five shutout innings•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Start pushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...