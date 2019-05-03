Flaherty (3-2) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings against the Cubs.

Flaherty ran into trouble in a three-batter sequence in the third inning, walking Daniel Descalso and Kris Bryant before allowing a three-run homer to Anthony Rizzo. The 23-year-old then steadied but was removed after 5.2 innings and 110 pitches. Flaherty has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP along with a 45:10 K:BB, and he'll look to rebound in his next start Wednesday at home against the Phillies.