Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes second loss despite six strikeouts
Flaherty (2-2) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts through five innings in a loss Wednesday against the Marlins.
Flaherty allowed four earned runs for the first time in seven starts as the Marlins hit him hard, scoring a pair of doubles and a home run off the Cardinals rookie. He was still nasty at times, as he induced 12 swinging strikes in 92 pitches, but the floodgates burst open in the fifth aided by an error by shortstop Yario Munoz. Despite the hiccup, Flaherty still owns a brilliant 42:10 K:BB in 39.1 innings to go with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He'll look to keep his strong start going Monday against the Padres.
