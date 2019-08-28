Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes tough loss
Flaherty (8-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Wednesday.
The right-hander pitched well, but even with one of his runs unearned, he gave up two earned runs for the first time in more than a month. The loss also snapped his three-game winning streak and gave him his first defeat since July 7. Flaherty's numbers are still very strong, though, as he has a 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 178 strikeouts in 152.1 innings this season. He will make his next start at home against the Giants on Monday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs nine in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Cruises to seventh win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dominates again in win•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dominant in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Seven strong innings•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start