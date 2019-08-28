Flaherty (8-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Wednesday.

The right-hander pitched well, but even with one of his runs unearned, he gave up two earned runs for the first time in more than a month. The loss also snapped his three-game winning streak and gave him his first defeat since July 7. Flaherty's numbers are still very strong, though, as he has a 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 178 strikeouts in 152.1 innings this season. He will make his next start at home against the Giants on Monday.