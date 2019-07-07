Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Takes tough-luck loss versus Giants
Flaherty (4-6) allowed one run on two hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss against the Giants on Sunday. He struck out six.
Flaherty's only significant mistake came on a solo home run from Evan Longoria in the seventh inning, but unfortunately, that was enough to sink him to a loss due to a lack of run support. Decision aside, Flaherty threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and needed just 83 to complete seven strong innings. He had struggled in his two previous starts, so this was an excellent way to rebound heading into the All-Star break. The right-hander is more capable than his 4.64 ERA indicates and will hope to post better numbers in the second half.
