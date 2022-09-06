Flaherty (0-1) allowed one run on six hits and a walk over five innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against Washington.

Flaherty made his first MLB appearance since June 26 and looked solid. He fired 59 of 91 pitches for strikes, including 14 whiffs. Unfortunately for him, the Cardinals were shut out, resulting in a loss on his record. Flaherty has been limited to just 13 innings this season due to injuries but it looks like he'll be healthy enough to make an impact down the stretch for both the Cardinals and fantasy managers. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA into his projected start in Pittsburgh this weekend.