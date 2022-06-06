Flaherty (shoulder) struck out three over three perfect innings Sunday in his first rehab start at Double-A Springfield.

Pitching for the first time this season at either the major- or minor-league level, Flaherty needed only 30 pitches to retire nine batters and threw 21 strikes. The 26-year-old will likely require multiple rehab outings before the Cardinals bring him back from the 60-day injured list, as he'll presumably need to build up to around 75 pitches prior to re-entering St. Louis' rotation.