Flaherty (shoulder) is throwing from approximately 120 feet Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty has reported progress in his right shoulder recently, and he's now been able to throw off flat ground on back-to-back days. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume mound work, but the 26-year-old is encouraged with how the progress he's made in his rehab so far.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Throws on flat ground•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Building strength before throwing•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Begins plyometric drills•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Set to make $5 million•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Receives injection, out Opening Day•