Flaherty (shoulder) threw 25 pitches while facing live hitters Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty was facing hitters for the first time Thursday, and he was able to utilize his full arsenal of pitches during the throwing session. Assuming the right-hander feels good following Thursday's live BP, he'll likely be in the mix to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon.
