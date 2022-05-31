Flaherty (shoulder) faced teammates Lars Nootbaar and Andrew Knizner on Tuesday in a two-inning live batting practice session, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The live batting practice session was the second one for Flaherty since he picked up the right shoulder injury in spring training. He threw somewhere between 40 and 50 pitches Tuesday but didn't appear to be satisfied with how he commanded his throws, according to John Denton of MLB.com. On a more positive note, Katie Woo of The Athletic relays that Flaherty said he felt better physically following the workout than he has at any point over the past calendar year, so his main focus at this stage may just be ramping up rather than strengthening his shoulder. The Cardinals have yet to announce the next step for Flaherty, but he could be send out for the first of what's likely to be at least two minor-league rehab appearances or simulated games before he returns from the 60-day injured list.