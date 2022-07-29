Flaherty (shoulder) recently threw a light side session, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Flaherty has been on the injured list with a right shoulder strain in late June and isn't eligible to return until late August after he was transferred to the 60-day IL. However, the Cardinals hope that the right-hander will be able to rejoin the team soon to continue his rehab process with the major-league training staff.
