Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit and four walks while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins.

After surrendering six earned runs on Opening Day, Flaherty bounced back to hold the Marlins to just one hit. He did struggle a bit with his control, though two of the free passes came in the first frame. Flaherty also showed the ability to work deep into games, as he threw 101 total pitches. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, currently projected for Tuesday against Washington.