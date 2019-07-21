Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tosses 4.1 scoreless frames
Flaherty allowed six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings Sunday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decison.
Flaherty managed to keep the Reds off the board, but he ran into trouble in the fifth inning, allowing back-to-back hits before drilling the third batter of the frame. Luckily, he got Yasiel Puig to pop out to second base, and the bullpen was able to record the final two outs of the inning without letting a run cross the plate. The 23-year-old hasn't picked up a win since May 14, despite allowing just two runs over his last three starts.
