Flaherty (oblique) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Flaherty began a throwing program in mid-June, and he was able to resume mound work Friday. The right-hander is on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to return until at least the start of August due to an oblique strain, but his bullpen session represents a clear step forward in his recovery process.

More News