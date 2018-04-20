Flaherty tossed seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out six for Triple-A Memphis in the club's 6-2 win over Omaha in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Since minor-league doubleheaders consist of a pair of seven-inning contests, Flaherty was officially credited with his first complete game as a professional, despite not covering nine frames. The right-hander now owns a 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB across 20 innings through his three outings with Memphis, providing ample evidence that he's ready for a spot in the big-league rotation. Unfortunately for Flaherty, all five of the St. Louis starters are healthy at the moment, and neither Adam Wainwright nor Miles Mikolas has performed poorly enough for manager Mike Matheny to contemplate a shakeup at the back of the rotation.