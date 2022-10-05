Flaherty struck out one and allowed a hit in one relief inning in an 8-7 extra-inning win Tuesday in Pittsburgh. He did not factor into the decision.

Flaherty was expected to throw multiple innings and roughly 45 pitches Tuesday but ended up tossing just 19 pitches in his one frame. Since returning from a shoulder injury at the beginning of September, he has a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB in 28 innings across six appearances. He is likely to get the start in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series if that game is necessary.