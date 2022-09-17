Flaherty allowed four runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batsman while striking out five over five innings versus the Reds on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Flaherty was able to avoid yielding a home run for the second time in three starts since returning from a shoulder injury. It still wasn't a sharp start, and he's now allowed 18 hits and seven walks while plunking three batters in that span. For the season, he has a 5.09 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB through 23 innings across six starts. He's lined up for a road start in San Diego next week.