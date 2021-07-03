The Cardinals transferred Flaherty (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Despite recent optimism that Flaherty could return around the All-Star break, he'll now be sidelined until at least the start of August with his strained left oblique. A more specific timeline for the righty's return should become clear as he continues his throwing program in the coming weeks.
