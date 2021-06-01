Flaherty will undergo further testing on his left side Tuesday morning, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Flaherty exited his Monday start against the Dodgers after just five innings because of tightness in his left side. The Cardinals will take a closer look at the right-hander Tuesday in attempt to reach a conclusive diagnosis and possible timeline for a return. The 25-year-old is currently slated to start Saturday against the Reds.
