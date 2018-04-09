Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs 11 in minor-league start
Flaherty racked up 11 strikeouts and allowed an earned run on five hits over seven innings in Triple-A Memphis' 4-1 victory over Round Rock on Sunday.
Just five days ago, Flaherty was similarly impressive with the big-league club, allowing an earned run over five innings while compiling nine strikeouts against the Brewers. However, with the Cardinals needing a roster spot to accommodate Adam Wainwright's return from a hamstring injury, Flaherty was sent back down to the Redbirds after that outing. The 22-year-old already demonstrated that he could dominate Triple-A bats in 2017 over 15 appearances with Memphis, generating a 2.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB across 85.1 innings. Therefore, his stellar effort Sunday was hardly surprising, and corroborates that the only thing likely keeping Flaherty from a callup is a lack of an open rotation spot.
