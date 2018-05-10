Flaherty struck out a career-high 13 batters while allowing two earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Flaherty allowed a solo home run and RBI single to the Dodgers' Donovan Solano, but he was otherwise dominant, even recording seven straight strikeouts from the last out of the third through the fifth inning, Tyler Maun of MiLB.com reports. The promising right-hander has been solid in a pair of spot starts at the big-league level this season as well, generating a 3.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 10 innings. Flaherty has been even better with the Redbirds, posting a 4-1 record, 2.27 ERA, .190 BAA and 0.92 WHIP across 31.2 innings.