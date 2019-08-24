Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Whiffs nine in win
Flaherty (8-6) earned the win Friday after holding the Rockies scoreless with nine strikeouts over six innings. He allowed three hits and one walk.
The right-hander continued his dominance with yet another brilliant performance. Now on a four-game winning streak, Flaherty has allowed just five runs over his last nine starts (56.1 innings) with a 0.80 ERA and 70 strikeouts in that span. Better yet, the 23-year-old has only surrendered one run over his last 38 frames. On the season, Flaherty owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 171:46 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling when he faces the Twins on the road Wednesday.
